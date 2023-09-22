Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill Events
Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill is the go-to spot for local events and entertainment in Omaha. Take a look at our upcoming events schedule and reserve your spot today!
Live Entertainment
When you visit Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill in La Vista, you’ll see we’re more than just your typical Omaha sports bar. Our space creates a unique pub, restaurant, and entertainment experience that will keep you coming back for more!
Live Comedy
Each month, Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill features a comedian to get the community laughing. Check out our events calendar to see who’s lined up for the upcoming month, and reserve tickets to one of our comedy shows in Omaha!
Live Music
Enjoy live music in Omaha over great food and drinks at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill. Check out our upcoming line-up to plan your next night out!
Music Bingo
Test your music knowledge with music bingo every Wednesday at 7PM! Spend time with friends, grab some drinks, grab some appetizers, and compete for fun prizes during an exciting round of Music Bingo.
Smarty Pints Trivia
Test your trivia skills with Smarty Pints Trivia at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill. Taking place once a month, compete individually or as a team in the categories of Sports, Pop Culture, History, Music, and more for a chance to win fun prizes!
Nebraska Watch Parties
Catch every Nebraska football, volleyball, and baseball game at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill. Reserve a table and have the best seat in the house to watch your favorite sports on our 22-foot projector screen.
Event Calendar
Smarty Pints Trivia 9-19-23
Join us every Tuesday for Smarty Pints Trivia at 7PM! Challenge your trivia knowledge with 5 Rounds of 10 Questions. Free to play and always fun! Play individually or as […]
Music Bingo 9-20-2023
Music Bingo is FREE to play, easy, and a ton of fun for all ages. Songs on the playlist include everything from popular hits and oldies to TV and Movie […]
“The Run” LIVE Podcast with Johnny Rodgers and Tommie Frazier!
INTRODUCING... "The Run!" The ultimate Nebraska Cornhuskers football podcast hosted by Ana Bellinghausen alongside legendary players Tommie Frazier and Johnny Rodgers. Join us for an exclusive look into Husker football […]
Breakfast Blitz with Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla!
Breakfast Blitz: Your Ultimate Nebraska Football Podcast Meet the dynamic duo behind "Breakfast Blitz": Damon Benning, a Nebraska football legend, and Ravi Lulla, a football aficionado. This podcast is your […]
Schmidty & Herbel with Hail Varsity Radio!
Get ready for game day with Schmidty and Herbel LIVE radio show at Hurrdat Sports Bar and Grill! Join Chris Schmidt, Elijah Herbel and the Hail Varsity team of experts […]
Venue & Event FAQS
Do you need a reservation to attend events at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill?
Yes, making a reservation for our events is encouraged! Easily reserve online through Eventbrite!
Are events at Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill family-friendly?
Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill offers plenty of unique, family-friendly events in Omaha. If the activity is for adults only, this information will be stated clearly on the event page.
Can I get a refund on event tickets?
Yes, you can get a refund or swap your ticket for a future Hurrdat Sports Bar & Grill event by simply emailing info@hurrdatsportsbar.com.